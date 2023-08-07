Breastfeeding beyond infancy: Extending the benefits and addressing stigmas | World Breastfeeding Week 2023

Breastfeeding is an exquisite and vital experience for every mother. It is a natural process that bestows essential nutrients, immunity, and profound emotional bonding to the infant. However, this nurturing practice, sometimes referred to as "breastfeeding beyond infancy," is unfortunately subject to stigmatisation and misunderstandings in today's modern society.

Benefits of breastfeeding beyond infancy

Highest nutrition: Breast milk is a wonderful nutritional source, providing essential nutrients for the development of the baby. As the baby develops, the mother's breast milk from infancy onwards meets his growing need for trace elements, which are important for his overall health and development.

Immune system support: Breast milk plays a crucial role in supporting the baby's immune system, providing essential protection against infections and diseases. As the infant is exposed to new bacteria in the outdoor environment, breastfeeding from infancy onwards serves as a valuable safeguard. Through the continuous supply of antibodies and immune-boosting substances in breast milk, the baby's defences are strengthened, creating a shield of protection that is particularly beneficial during their early developmental stages and beyond.

Mental and physical development: Breastfeeding beyond infancy provides a plethora of advantages for the mental and physical development of the child. Research indicates that children who breastfeed beyond infancy tend to exhibit improved cognitive abilities and achieve higher intelligence scores.

Furthermore, breast milk is abundant in antibodies, offering continuous protection against infections and illnesses. Additionally, this nurturing practice may contribute to proper oral development.

Confronting the stigma surrounding breastfeeding beyond infancy

Education and awareness: Promoting education and awareness is essential in addressing the stigma surrounding extended breastfeeding. It is crucial to inform the public about the advantages of extended breastfeeding and to debunk myths and misconceptions that contribute to negative attitudes. This can be accomplished through various means, such as conducting public awareness campaigns, implementing educational programs, and encouraging open dialogues about breastfeeding beyond infancy.

Public perception: Public perception regarding breastfeeding mothers beyond infancy has experienced notable improvement through various strategies. By actively normalising the practice and portraying positive and realistic representations of mothers breastfeeding beyond infancy in the media, the stigma associated with it has gradually diminished. Additionally, promoting awareness about the benefits of extended breastfeeding and providing accurate information has helped generate a more positive response.

Supportive surroundings: Providing support to the breastfeeding mother in workplaces, public places, and institutions can help in supporting the mother's breastfeeding journey beyond infancy.

Respecting personal choice: The breastfeeding journey of every mother and child is a wonderful one. Respecting their choices, whether they want to breastfeed beyond infancy or wean early, gives them self-reliance

WATCH WION LIVE HERE