Boost your brain power! Here's what you should and shouldn't do to increase neurogenesis

Neurogenesis is the process of forming new neurons in the brain. It is most active during embryonic development, but it also continues in certain brain regions throughout our lifespan. Neurogenesis is important for learning, memory, and emotional regulation.

In the past, it was thought that neurogenesis halted after a certain age. However, recent studies have suggested that neurogenesis can happen even after the age of 25. However, the rate of neurogenesis declines as we age. In rodents, neurogenesis continues throughout adulthood, but in humans, it is thought to peak in early adulthood and then decline gradually.

There are a number of factors that can promote neurogenesis, including exercise, learning new things, and social interaction. Conversely, stress, anxiety, and depression can inhibit neurogenesis.

Here are some things you can do to promote neurogenesis:

● Exercise regularly: Exercise releases chemicals in the brain that promote neurogenesis. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

● Learn new things: Learning new things challenges the brain and helps to create new neural pathways. According to a new study, learning a new sport, language, and musical skill is particularly good for neurogenesis.

● Socialise: Social interaction helps to reduce stress and promote overall brain health. Spend time with loved ones, join a class, or volunteer in your community.

● Get enough sleep: Sleep is essential for brain health and can help to promote neurogenesis. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

● Eat a healthy diet: A healthy diet provides the nutrients your brain needs to function properly. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet.

● Reduce stress levels: Stress can damage neurons and inhibit neurogenesis. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

● Sleep well: Sleep is essential for consolidating your memories and clearing out toxins from the brain.

● Meditate: Meditation can reduce stress and inflammation which can impair neurogenesis. It can also increase the size and the connectivity of your hippocampus, which is the main site of neurogenesis, in your brain.

Here are some things you should avoid:

● Too much alcohol: Alcohol can damage neurons and inhibit neurogenesis. Limit your alcohol intake to one or two drinks per day.

● Smoking: Smoking damages neurons and inhibits neurogenesis. If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your brain health.

● Too much caffeine: Caffeine can be stimulating in the short term, but it can also be disruptive to sleep. Limit your caffeine intake to 400 milligrams per day.

● Too much sugar: A diet high in sugar can damage neurons and inhibit neurogenesis. Limit your sugar intake to 25 grams per day.

● Too much screen time: Too much screen time can lead to stress and sleep deprivation, both of which can inhibit neurogenesis. Limit your screen time to two hours per day.

Neurogenesis is a complex process, but it is an important part of brain development and function. By understanding how neurogenesis works, we may be able to develop new treatments for neurological disorders and improve our overall cognitive health.

