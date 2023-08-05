Do stress and anxiety play a role in sperm quality? Here's the answer

Sperm is a unique cell crucial for reproduction. They undergo a complex process known as spermatogenesis, by which haploid spermatozoa develop from germ cells in the seminiferous tubules of the testis. Ensuring good sperm quality and quantity is vital for successful fertilisation. However, any disruptions to these control mechanisms can significantly affect sperm health.

Factors affecting sperm quality

Sperm quality is a critical determinant of successful fertilisation and healthy pregnancy. Several factors influence the quality of sperm, impacting its ability to fertilise an egg and develop into a healthy embryo.

● Age: Advancing age, especially after 40, is associated with a decline in sperm quality and quantity.

● Occupational Hazards: Exposure to heat and solvents in certain occupational environments can negatively affect sperm quality. It is suggested that high heat exposure may perturb the regulation of intrascrotal temperature and increase intratesticular temperature, both of which have drastic effects on semen quality

● Lifestyle Choices: Habits like smoking and alcohol consumption can significantly impact sperm quality. Inhalation of a large number of toxins from tobacco smoking can affect spermatogenesis and semen quality, including motility. Studies have shown that abstinence from alcohol consumption can reverse the adverse effect of alcohol on motility

● Stress and Anxiety: While challenging to quantify precisely, stress and anxiety have been observed to influence sperm quality, varying from individual to individual.

● Medications: Some medications used to treat conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, Chemotherapeutic drugs, medications used for psychiatric disorders, and anti-epileptic drugs may affect sperm quality and quantity.

● Sunlight Exposure and Diet: Lack of vitamin D due to insufficient sunlight exposure, coupled with an imbalanced diet lacking essential nutrients, can play a role in sperm quality.

● Body Mass Index (BMI): Both low weight and obesity can influence sperm quality.

● Environmental Contaminants: Environmental contaminants, especially those with endocrine-disrupting function, are suspected to interfere with normal spermatogenesis and decrease semen quality and human fertility.

● STDs: Sexually transmitted diseases caused by bacterial, fungal, and viral pathogens can significantly decrease semen quality and can be a contributing factor to male infertility.

Uncontrollable Factors:

● Varicocele: Varicocele is a common chronic pathology in men, caused by abnormal dilatation of veins in the scrotum that leads to impairment of regular semen parameters. A systematic review and meta-analysis revealed that varicocele is strongly correlated with a poor semen profile

● Testicular Cancer: Individuals affected by testicular cancer and undergoing therapy may experience impaired sperm quality.

● Genetic Conditions: Certain genetic disorders can also have an impact on sperm quality.

Assessing sperm quality: Understanding the impact of DNA damage

Measuring sperm quality is typically conducted in specialised labs and fertility centres. These facilities can assess the extent of DNA damage present in the sperm, which directly correlates with the likelihood of pregnancy. Higher DNA damage reduces the chances of conception and increases the risk of miscarriage.

Various medical conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, psychiatric disorders, and cancers, are linked to lower sperm count and diminished quality. Accurate evaluation of sperm health is crucial for understanding fertility potential and addressing any potential challenges in conception.

Stress and sperm quality: Is there a connection?

According to a study, approximately 2 to 5 per cent of individuals experience the effects of stress, which can significantly impact both the quantity and quality of sperm. Sperm count may decrease, and existing sperm numbers may dwindle under stress. Some studies suggest that higher stress levels correlate with poor sperm health.

Various stressors, such as work-related pressures, tight deadlines, and night shifts, can negatively affect sperm production and quality. Altered sleep patterns due to night shifts can disrupt the circadian rhythm and hormone production. In addition, irregular eating habits and lack of physical exercise can further compromise sperm quality.

Additionally, stress stemming from familial or marital discord and family pressure can also interfere with an individual's lifestyle, potentially impacting sperm quality. Understanding the intricate connections between stress and sperm health is essential to address fertility concerns and promote overall well-being.

Navigating low sperm count - Tips and suggestions

Often, low sperm count manifests without apparent symptoms, making it challenging to detect. Azoospermia, a condition with no sperm count, may exist without any noticeable abnormalities.

● Early Diagnosis and Treatment: If trying to conceive for more than a year, get a sperm analysis done to identify underlying issues. Early diagnosis is crucial, especially for men approaching 39-40 years of age.

● Quit Smoking: Smoking can significantly impact sperm motility and quality. Quitting smoking can help improve fertility potential.

● Physical Exercise: Engage in regular exercise for at least 20-30 minutes a day, tailored to your lifestyle. Exercise promotes overall health, including fertility.

● Lifestyle Modifications: Maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow a nutritious diet. Consume sufficient antioxidants and vitamin D in your diet. Avoid prolonged cellphone and laptop usage.

● Adequate Sleep: Proper sleep helps regulate hormonal balance. Reduced stress and anxiety contribute to enhanced sperm quality and quantity.

● Treatment of infections

● Avoid exposure to high-temperature environments

(Inputs by Dr Priyanka Rani, Consultant, Garbhagudi IVF Centre)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE