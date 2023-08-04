National Bone and Joint Day 2023: Recognising signs of bone density loss in women

Bone density loss refers to the gradual decrease in the mineral content (such as calcium and phosphorus) within the bones, resulting in a subsequent reduction in bone mass. Several factors, including ageing, nutrition, physical activity, and hormonal changes, can influence the occurrence of bone density loss.

Prolonged and significant bone density loss, if left untreated, can eventually lead to osteoporosis. In osteoporosis, bones become weak, brittle, and susceptible to fractures due to the considerable decrease in bone density and subsequent structural deterioration.

Although both men and women can experience subtle shifts in bone density over time, postmenopausal women are particularly at higher risk due to the decline in oestrogen levels, which naturally play a protective role in maintaining bone density.

Symptoms of bone density loss

Osteoporosis is considered a "silent disease" because it develops gradually without many noticeable symptoms until a fracture occurs. Therefore, women with risk factors who are more susceptible to osteoporosis, particularly after menopause, need to remain alert to this possibility.

Frequent and unexplained fractures

One of the most evident symptoms of bone density loss is an increased susceptibility to fractures. Bones become weaker and more brittle, leading to fractures even with minor impacts or trauma. Common sites for fractures include the spine, hip, and wrist.

Individuals experiencing bone density loss may suffer fractures seemingly without any apparent cause. Spontaneous fractures can be a significant warning sign and should prompt further clinical investigation.

Bone pain or tenderness

Low bone density can lead to bone pain or tenderness, especially in the spine, hips, or other weight-bearing joints. Such occurrences should raise suspicion of bone density loss.

Gradual loss of height over time

Bone density loss can affect the vertebrae in the spine, leading to a gradual collapse of the spinal column, causing a reduction in height over time and a stooped or hunched posture.

Hunched posture (Dowager's Hump)

As the vertebrae weaken due to bone density loss, the upper back may become rounded, leading to the characteristic hunched posture known as "dowager's hump."

Prevention tips

To understand how we can prevent bone density loss, WION spoke to Dr Harish Kumar, Clinical Professor and Head of the Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes, Amrita Hospital, Kochi. Here's what he shared!

"Preventive measures can help minimise bone density loss and osteoporosis risks. Ensuring adequate calcium intake through dairy products and leafy greens, spending time outdoors, and consuming vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, fortified milk, and egg yolks can enhance calcium absorption," said Dr Harish Kumar.

"Engaging in weight-bearing exercises such as walking, dancing, or resistance training enhances bone strength. Quitting harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption reduces the risk of bone weakening and fractures. For postmenopausal women, hormone therapy considerations should be discussed with your doctor. Early bone density testing, particularly for at-risk individuals, will help to take timely preventive measures," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE