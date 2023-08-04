Healing trauma through manifestation: Rewriting the narrative with the help of visualisation technique

Trauma is a complex and deeply impactful experience that many individuals endure throughout their lives. It can stem from various sources, such as childhood abuse, accidents, war, or any distressing event that leaves a lasting emotional scar. Healing from trauma is a challenging journey that demands dedication, self-compassion, and the courage to confront the pain. This process often involves two crucial steps: making peace with the past and then creating a new, empowering future. Unfortunately, many people get stuck in their healing process by neglecting either one of these steps.

The first step towards healing trauma is to make peace with the past and learn to accept the pain and experiences that have shaped one's life. This can be an arduous process, as trauma often hides in the body as unexplainable aches and pains or manifests as harmful belief systems and fears. To navigate through this emotional labyrinth, professional trauma therapists play a pivotal role. They provide the necessary guidance and support, creating a safe space for individuals to confront and process their trauma. Through therapy, individuals can gain a deeper understanding of their emotions, find closure, and release the grip that trauma has on their lives.

However, accepting and healing from the past is not always sufficient to achieve complete recovery. To truly move forward, one must also learn the art of visualisation and manifestation. Visualisation is a powerful tool that enables individuals to imagine and create the life they desire. It allows them to tap into their subconscious mind and set the wheels of change in motion.

Speaking to WION, Ashdin Doctor, who is a renowned Habit Coach and Founder of Awesome180, stated, "To embark on this journey of visualisation, start by closing your eyes and picturing yourself five years into the future. Let the scene unfold before your eyes. What do you look like? What are you wearing? Who are you surrounded by? Where are you? What is your occupation? What hobbies bring you joy? Are you in a fulfilling relationship? Do you have children? Dive into the details of this envisioned future, engaging all your senses. What colours do you see around you? Is there a familiar smell in the air? How do you feel at this moment in time?"

Also read: How regular consumption of junk food can impact your fertility health

He added, "The key to successful manifestation lies in the clarity of your visualisation. The clearer and more vivid the picture, the stronger the connection you create with your desired future. Visualisation acts as a mental rehearsal, conditioning your mind to accept this future as a possibility, gradually aligning your thoughts, feelings, and actions with your aspirations."

Having a clear mental picture is essential, but it's equally crucial to bring your vision into the tangible world. Grab a pen and paper and write down every detail of your envisioned future. This process not only solidifies your intentions but also deepens the connection between your mind and your written words. Writing has been a powerful tool for humanity for thousands of years, and when you put your thoughts on paper, you create a profound bond between your mind and your written reality.

Now that you have visualised and written down your desired future, it's time to reinforce this vision daily. Read your written manifestation every day, connecting with your aspirations and reminding yourself of the life you are working towards. With each reading, you reaffirm your commitment to healing and transforming your life.

Taking consistent action is the final piece of the puzzle. Manifestation is not a passive process; it requires proactive steps towards your desired future. Set achievable goals that align with your vision and take one step, make one decision, or adopt one positive habit each day that brings you closer to your dream life. Celebrate every milestone, no matter how small, and embrace setbacks as opportunities for growth.

Healing trauma through manifestation is a powerful and transformative journey that allows individuals to rewrite their narratives. By making peace with the past, visualising a clear and empowering future, and taking consistent action, one can gradually shed the weight of trauma and embark on a path of healing, self-discovery, and fulfilment. Remember, the power to heal and manifest lies within each of us; all we need is the courage to take that first step.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE