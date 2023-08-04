How regular consumption of junk food can impact your fertility health

Do you know the tempting fast foods that we crave and love so much, not only pose a serious risk to our health but also have a significant impact on our fertility? Various factors, both natural and environmental, can influence fertility. While some aspects like genetic predispositions or medical conditions are beyond one's control, others, such as diet and lifestyle, are entirely within their grasp. Recent studies suggest that fast food consumption is linked with reduced fertility in women. As a result, it is becoming increasingly important to be mindful of our diet and lifestyle choices to support optimal fertility and overall well-being.

Fast Food And Fertility Patterns

Several studies have highlighted that eating fast food has an adverse effect on fertility. In a study conducted by the University of Adelaide's Robinson Research Institute in Australia, involving 5,600 women from Australia, the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand, researchers made significant observations regarding the impact of dietary habits on conception. The findings revealed that the consumption of fast food was associated with a prolonged time taken to conceive and women who consumed fast food experienced a great risk of infertility, from 8 per cent to 16 per cent.

On the other hand, they also noticed that an increased fruit intake appeared to have a positive effect, speeding up the conception process. It highlighted that women who consumed the lowest quantities of fruit faced an elevated risk of infertility, with the risk rising from 8 per cent to 12 per cent. This study highlights the potential influence of diet on fertility outcomes and reinforces the importance of making healthy dietary choices to support reproductive health. The observations indicated that the fatty acid in a woman’s bloodstream can alter metabolism and influence the quality of eggs.

In terms of male fertility, fast food consumption can impair sperm production and sperm mobility. A recent study conducted with around 3,000 Danish men examined their sperm quality while taking their dietary habits into consideration. The results indicated that maintaining a high-quality diet that includes fruits and minimizing fast food intake can lead to improved fertility and a reduced time to achieve parenthood. The study found that men who consumed significant amounts of pizza, burgers, fries, and sugary foods had a 25 per cent lower sperm count compared to those who opted for a diet rich in vegetables, fish, and fruits. The sperm count of healthy eaters was reported to be around 167 million, whereas unhealthy eaters had a count of approximately 122 million.

In addition, many scientists have tried to decode the connection between fertility and fast food consumption. It is found that men who followed a healthy diet were found to be 83 per cent more likely to achieve pregnancy with their partners compared to those on a poor diet, where the likelihood of pregnancy was only 47 per cent. These findings reiterate the necessity to reduce the consumption of fast foods and emphasise the impact of dietary choices, particularly trans-fat intake, on male fertility and the success of IVF treatments.

Path to a Healthier Lifestyle

Consuming home-prepared meals is considered one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy diet. Research indicates that individuals who frequently eat home-cooked meals tend to consume higher-quality foods, leading to better overall health outcomes. Moreover, opting for home-cooked meals can reduce exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) found in certain foods.

Studies have shown that individuals who consume non-home-prepared meals are more likely to be exposed to EDCs like phthalate and bisphenol A, commonly associated with food processing and packaging that can have a detrimental effect on fertility.

Furthermore, promoting a diet rich in high-fibre foods such as whole grains, vegetables, and fruits is beneficial. Moderating the intake of sugar and salt in meals and encouraging the consumption of calcium-rich and iron-rich foods can also contribute to a well-balanced and nutritious diet. These dietary choices can support better health outcomes and help improve reproductive health.

(Authored by Dr Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist, Nova Southend Fertility and IVF, Delhi)

