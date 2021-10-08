Whoopi Goldberg is no longer into younger men: Sometimes it's tiring

Whoopi Goldberg is known in the industry for dating younger men but on Wednesday’s edition of 'The View', she admitted that she is no longer into that.



In the show, Golberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, joined by guest co-host Cindy McCain, talked about age gap in relationships.

Also read: Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected, to remain in custody



"Whoopi, do you go younger or older?" asked Haines.



"It depends on my mood. Because it’s about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and… look, it would be perfect if everybody was well matched and well put together, but they’re not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not," Goldberg replied.

Goldberg recalled an experience with a younger partner that made her change direction in the dating game.

Also read: Disney+: Kathryn Hahn to reprise her witch character in WandaVision spinoff

"Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks. I went out with a younger dude and he said, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.’ And you kind of go, ‘The Beatles? You’ve never heard of The Beatles?’ ‘No!'" she explained.

She added, "So you have to know when you’re going younger, there’s a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it’s tiring. But then there’s the other way where you’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re younger, but you look good! Yeah, you’re alright.’ So you never know."

Also read: Netflix crossover! Sabrina will make an appearance in Riverdale