Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas prefers Bollywood or Hollywood? She answers

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas sure loves to keep up with trends and the actress has now posted a video on her Instagram account, where she is seen taking on the 'This Or That' challenge.



Taking to her Instagram Reels, Priyanka shared a video where she can be seen a white crop top paired with blue denim shorts.

Priyanka had to choose between two options in a series of questions. She picked 'regular trim' over 'annual chop', opted for 'quality' over 'quantity', the actress chose 'metal straw' over 'paper straw', and 'warm hair rinse' over 'cold hair rinse'.



However, when asked 'Bollywood' or 'Hollywood', the 'We Can Be Heroes' actress said, "I quit."

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote "Some questions are just better left unanswered 😉"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently residing in London for her work commitments, recently gave us some messy and bloody work update from her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel'.



While more details about the Russo Brothers directorial are being kept under wraps, but set photos hints us that the series will be all action-packed.