Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest post is so hot that even Nick Jonas is swooning!

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas—who has been busy shooting for her upcoming show 'Citadel' in London—took some time out to enjoy some summer days in London.



After spending quality time and touring around the picturesque city with her friends and dogs, Chopra later dumped her pictures on her Instagram account.



Now the actress has posted yet another ravishing photo of herself on her social media account.



Dressed in a white plunging neckline-outfit, Priyanka can be seen sporting beach waves with nude, barely there make-up complementing her overall look. She captioned the picture as, “#selfiemode #citadel (sic).”

Of all people who commented on her photograph, husband Nick Jonas’ feedback stands out because of how sweet and smitten he sounds. He wrote, “You’re hot.”



Recently, Priyanka Chopra, who portrayed the role of legendary Mary Kom in the 2014 National Award-winning biopic film on the boxer, penned a heartfelt appreciation note for the athlete after she exited from the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.



Taking to her Twitter handle, Priyanka applauded Mary for inspiring everyone with what she has achieved with her passion and dedication.



"This is what the ultimate champion looks like...Bravo @MangteC... you`ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time #Legend," she tweeted.Mary Kom, the face of India`s boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia`s Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.