Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her 'quiet birthday' away from husband Nick Jonas

Away from her family and her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra had a 'quiet birthday' in London recently. Priyanka took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations and thanked fans and her Nick for making her day special.'



Priyanka shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating her special day in London. "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets," Priyanka captioned the post.



Continuing with her note of gratitude, Priyanka shared what lesson she had learnt from life as she stepped into the next year. "This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren`t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies," the former Miss World wrote.

Celebrity followers including Katrina Kaif and more than one billion fans liked the post within a few hours of it being posted, while many left lovable comments.



A day ago, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas marked his wife`s birthday on his Instagram handle in the sweetest way possible. He shared two pictures of the her - one photo showed Priyanka looking gorgeous in a white and pink saree as she posed glamorously for the came while the other featured Priyanka as a child - draped again in a white and pink saree.



Nick captioned his post as, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series 'Citadel', which is being directed by the Russo Brothers.