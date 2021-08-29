Viral: Internet is calling this Balenciaga shopper bag worth 1 lakh a desi thaila, here's why

Most often, these luxury brands sell things that have a huge resemblance to our desi life--basically, they take the idea and make an exact copy and sell it for an outrageous amount that leaves people with a mild heartache.



Now, the internet is back again trolling luxury fashion house Balenciaga for selling bags that have an uncanny resembling to the plastic bags or--in desi language--we call it thailas.

The bag that caught Netizens' fancy was the Barbes East-West Shopper Bags that are priced between a whopping $1,950 to $2,090. The Italy-made products, believed to be made with 100% calfskin leather, probably explains why it costing lakhs.

The rectangle-shaped bag features blue, white check prints, and at one glance, it will remind you of the grocery bag that every Indian often carries to the market. So, if you are a Balenciaga fan and can't afford it--so you can buy a similar bag on Amazon and other online shopping portals between 100 to 200 INR price range.

The Internet has also written a lot of hilarious words for the bag, scroll down to take a look:

Not Balenciaga selling a ghana must go bag for 2k 😭 pic.twitter.com/gRw2A7lbJ1 — Yaa Baby 🇬🇭 (@eennnnooooo) August 25, 2021 ×

Balenciaga be like: Balenciaga Checkered Carrier Bag, $2,090, shipping free exclusive. But then, this is Ghana must Go Sha, Inflation just rose the biggest size of this bag to N900 in Ipaja. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zMXjFhqRNQ — OLUWAGBEMILEKE MENSAH🇬🇭🇨🇮🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@CalebsLeke) August 25, 2021 ×

