Bottega Veneta is selling a telephone cord necklace for this whopping price; Internet reacts

Italian Brand Bottega Veneta is making headlines for its recently launched unusual fashion product. The luxury brand is getting trolled over the internet for their bizarre telephone cord necklace and what make it netizens favourite was its exorbitant price.



The newly launched necklace looks like a classic landline telephone cord - the curly one and it came with matching earrings. The new piece will cost you $2,240 (over ₹1.62 lakh). The fashion item took the spotlight after Instagram handle Diet Prada, a fashion watchdog, took to their page and shared a picture of Bottega Veneta's newest bizarre addition to their fashion collection.



Diet Prada shared two photos of the necklace. One image shows the necklace while the other shows the colours it is available in. "Bottega is the new Vetements (sic)," they captioned the post. The 'Necklace' is made with enameled sterling silver and comes with a hook fastening.

As per reports, the company said that their enamel jewellery pays tribute to artisans in Venice. The design mimics the sculptural character of traditional Venetian glassworks, they added.



Obviously, netizens couldn't take it well and soon after it was posted, the luxury brand was mercilessly mocked by social media users. One user called the jewellery 'ridiculous' while another said that her ''Grandma called. She wants her phone cord back."

Check out some reactions below:



