Vanessa Hudgens 'still cannot get over' finding love on a dating app

Actress Vanessa Hudgens says she never fancied finding love on a dating app, and yet ended up meeting the new man in her life, American baseball star Cole Tucker, over Zoom.



"I still cannot get over the fact that it happened. I remember during quarantine I was single, and I thought I`ll go on a date. I always said I would never go on a dating app and then I found myself on the dating app. I was working in New York and my girlfriend would want to help, and they added me to a group text. Everyone`s sending gifts of themselves, like Joe Jonas had a little herbal aroma and I had a GIF of myself," she said.

"Then, there`s a gift in the group chat of a baseball player and sliding onto the chat. I thought it was a joke. So, I just responded and we started talking. It`s wild that I you know we found each other over zoom," she added on "The Drew Barrymore Show", which airs on Zee Cafe in India.