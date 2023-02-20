ugc_banner

Timeless beauty! Catherine Zeta-Jones' BAFTA outing leaves fans in frenzy

Feb 20, 2023

Photograph:(AFP)

While Catherine Zeta-Jones was not in contention for any award this year, she did turn heads and got the internet talking for looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Age is just a number for Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actress may have ditched the red carpet on Sunday at the BAFTA Film Awards, but was present for the main ceremony and even presented award. While Zeta-Jones was not in contention for any award this year, she did turn heads and got the internet talking for looking drop-dead gorgeous. The actress presented the final award, the Best Film award of the night and fans have since then been going gaga on how gorgeous she looks. 

A user on Twitter wrote, "How incredible did Catherine Zeta-Jones look She’s 53." Another wrote, "Catherine zeta jones the woman you are omg.” One fan even claimed that she was the only reason for watching BAFTA 2023. "Watching the BAFTAS and Catherine Zeta-Jones… That’s it. That’s the tweet."

The actress wore a beaded purple cleavage-baring gown for the event, with her hair swept to one side. 

BAFTA Film awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners

One of the most popular stars of the early 2000s, Catherine Zeta-Jones has had a nearly three-decade-long career in films. Despite her long career in the film industry, the star seemingly never appears to show her age at 53 years old.

She is married to actor Michael Douglas for the last 22 years and the couple shares two children together, Carys and Dylan.

