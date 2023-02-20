BAFTAs 2023: India's All That Breathes loses to Navalny in Best Documentary category

India's only entry to BAFTA Film Awards 2023, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes lost out to a documentary on Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of President Putin, in the Best Documentary category on Sunday night. The BAFTAs were held in London. The annual awards often termed as 'British Oscars' celebrate and honour the best of British talent in cinema as well as in world cinema. The documentary titled Navalny talks of the dissident's poisoning and the subsequent investigation that followed in the case. The win at BAFTAs, which many feel as a precursor to the Oscars, has made the film a strong contender for the upcoming awards in Hollywood.

At the Oscars this year, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is one of the prominent nominees in the Best Documentary category. The film has already won multiple awards at various film festivals in 2022 including one at Cannes. The film highlights the extraordinary work of two brothers based in Delhi who take care of injured birds of prey out of a makeshift hospital. The film also talks of the city's toxic environment.



The film, by Shaunak Sen, has been described as "beautiful and meditative" by those who have watched it.



All That Breathes' Oscar nod marks the second time India has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category. In 2022 Writing with Fire by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh became the first documentary from Inda to eanr a nomination in this category.



All That Breathes is not the only Indian film at the Oscars this year. The Elephant Whisperer has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short category while the smash hit song Naatu Naatu from RRR has scored a Best Original Song nomination. The Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on March 12.