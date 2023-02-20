BAFTA Film awards 2023: Checkout the full list of winners
German film All Quiet on The Western Front swept the 2023 BAFTA awards on Sunday night with seven wins. The awards took place in London.
Britain's top award for cinema, the BAFTA film awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night where the German film All Quiet On The Western Front dominated the awards with maximum wins. The film created history last month when BAFTA nominations were announced by earning 14 nods - the highest for a non-English film in awards history.
All Quiet on The Western Front had a sweeping victory at the BAFTAs and won seven awards including best film and best director. “We’ve been blessed with so many nominations and winning this is just incredible,” said producer Malte Grunert on stage.
The Banshees of Inisherin also was a prominent winner of the night, clinching both the supporting actor and supporting actress awards, as well as a best original screenplay, among others.
Everything Everywhere All at Once, a favourite heading into next month’s Oscar, was largely snubbed at BAFTAs, taking home only one award, for best editing. Cate Blanchett won Best Actress BAFTA for TÁR while Austin Butler took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Elvis.
Here is the full list of winners at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.
Best film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Outstanding British film: The Banshees of Inisherin
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Aftersun Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Best film not in the English language: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best documentary: Navalny
Best animated film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best director: Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best original screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best adapted screenplay: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best lead actress: Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Best lead actor: Austin Butler, Elvis
Best supporting actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best supporting actor: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original score: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best casting: Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
Best Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best editing: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best production design: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Best costume design: Catherine Martin, Elvis
Best makeup and hair: Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis
Best sound: Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best special visual effects: Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water
Best British short animation: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best British short film: An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star: Emma Mackey