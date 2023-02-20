ugc_banner

BAFTA Film awards 2023: Checkout the full list of winners

Feb 20, 2023

German film All Quiet on The Western Front swept the 2023 BAFTA awards on Sunday night with seven wins. The awards took place in London. 

Britain's top award for cinema, the BAFTA film awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night where the German film All Quiet On The Western Front dominated the awards with maximum wins. The film created history last month when BAFTA nominations were announced by earning 14 nods - the highest for a non-English film in awards history.

All Quiet on The Western Front had a sweeping victory at the BAFTAs and won seven awards including best film and best director. “We’ve been blessed with so many nominations and winning this is just incredible,” said producer Malte Grunert on stage.

The Banshees of Inisherin also was a prominent winner of the night, clinching both the supporting actor and supporting actress awards, as well as a best original screenplay, among others.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, a favourite heading into next month’s Oscar, was largely snubbed at BAFTAs, taking home only one award, for best editing. Cate Blanchett won Best Actress BAFTA for TÁR while Austin Butler took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Elvis.

Here is the full list of winners at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. 

Best film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British film: The Banshees of Inisherin

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Aftersun Charlotte Wells (writer/director) 

Best film not in the English language: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best documentary: Navalny

Best animated film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best director: Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best adapted screenplay: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best lead actress:  Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Best lead actor: Austin Butler, Elvis

Best supporting actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actor: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Best original score: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best casting: Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis

Best Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best editing:  Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best production design: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Best costume design:  Catherine Martin, Elvis

Best makeup and hair: Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis

Best sound: Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best special visual effects: Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water

Best British short animation: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best British short film: An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star: Emma Mackey 

