Kate Middleton, Prince William match outfits as they shine on BAFTA red carpet

At Sunday's BAFTA awards ceremony, all eyes were on future monarchs Prince William and Kate Middleton as they looked stunning in white and black coordinated outfits and posed on the red carpet. The awards ceremony, organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honoured the best in cinema at a glittering awards ceremony in London on Sunday night.

Kate wore a floor-length, one-shouldered white gown by late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen – a dress she previously wore to the 2019 awards show.



For the 2023 edition, Kate added black elbow-length gloves and kept her hair open and wore statement earrings along with it. She completed her look with gold Jimmy Choo pumps and a black clutch. Her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, wore a velvet jacket, white shirt, black trousers and a black bow tie.

BAFTA Film awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners



Kate has been a longtime fan of the iconic fashion designer, who created with Gucci and Givenchy, and was once named the Commander of the British Empire for his leadership in fashion.



The otherwise shy couple, indulged in some PDA even- only subtly of course- as they shared sweet moments outside the Royal Festival Hall before making their entry into the ceremony.



William serves as the president of the Academy and the couple was last part of the awards ceremony in 2020.