Taylor Swift, Matty Healy snapped together for the first time since her rumoured split with Joe Alwyn: See pic

Rumours are rife that Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy have fallen in love and are currently dating each other. And, their cosy appearances are fueling the speculations. After he was spotted at Swift’s Nashville concert, the two were photographed together for the first time since the “Blank Space” singer’s rumoured split with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

If a Daily Mail report is to be believed, Taylor was looking seemingly cosy with her rumoured new love interest in a car as they were headed to a secret spot, which turned out to be Taylor's condo. The publication shared some photos and reported that the two arrived at the condo at 12:30 AM on Sunday.

The all-American pop star and gritty British rocker first met in 2014 when the "Bad Blood" singer attended The 1975's concert with her best friend Selena Gomez. She was later spotted wearing the British band's T-shirt during a casual outing. As a return of favour, Matty performed in her 1989 album.

The 1975 band even worked with Taylor on her latest album Midnights, but their tracks didn't make the cut.

Taylor is currently travelling across US cities for her Eras Tour, which includes 52 stops in 20 cities. She released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year.

Both Matty and Taylor are yet to comment on their rumoured relationship, however, reports suggest that the two are planning to go public with their romance soon.

