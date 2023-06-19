Swifties win again! Taylor Swift's Pittsburgh concert draws record-breaking crowd

Taylor Swift's fandom, who is lovingly called the Swifties, helped the American singer-songwriter break an attendance record at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. To take on the journey through time with the icon on her epic Eras Tour, 73,117 fans flocked to the concert on Saturday and helped Swift hit an impressive milestone.

According to the venue, the "Bad Blood" singer amassed the largest attendance at any event in Acrisure Stadium history. The previous record-holder was Garth Brooks, who drew in a crowd of 72,887 in 2019, as per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

To thank her fans in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania native penned a sweet message on Sunday. She wrote, "Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all-time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice. Thank you so much for everything this weekend. You were a mesmerizing crowd, like beyond. We’re coming for you next weekend Minneapolis! (sic)"

Swift continued to wish a happy Father's Day "to all the dads but especially mine who is one of my best friends helped meticulously glue every teeny tiny crystal onto my guitar and still never misses a show". Check it out below!

Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice. Thank you so much for everything this weekend. You were a mesmerizing crowd, like beyond 🥰😍… pic.twitter.com/1bQmtJA5SS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2023

Swift is all set to release "Cruel Summer" as her next single. The 33-year-old initially planned to release the song in 2020. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The song first featured on her 2019 album Lover.

Talking about the song release on her Pittsburgh concert on Saturday (June 17), Swift said, "So basically, Cruel Summer was on the Lover album. That album came out four years ago. And I just need to let you know something. That song was my pride and joy on that album. That was my favourite song."

She added, "You have conversations before the album comes out and everyone around weighs in on what they think should be singles and I was finally about to have my favourite song become the single off of Lover. I’m not trying to blame the global pandemic that we had but that is something that happened that stopped Cruel Summer from ever being a single."

