Spice Girl Melanie C to join the 30th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The full list of cast members of the 30th season of 'Dancing With The Stars' has been revealed and it is as diverse as it gets.



Of all the big names that will feature in this installment, and there are many, fans seem to be super excited about Spice Girl alumna Melanie C.

"It's going to be tricky, but it's going to give so much to people out there — people of the LGBTQ community, everyone, people who feel just a little different. It's going to give them a sense of, 'Wait a second? A girl can dance with a girl? Obviously. Why not?' And I think it's really special that I get to do that on this show," JoJo Siwa, one of the contestants of the upcoming season, was recently quoted as saying by a news portal.



'Dancing With the Stars' will premiere on September 20 on ABC.

Here's the name of the full cast:



Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Melanie C

Christine Chiu

Melora Hardin

Olivia Jade

Mat James

Amanda Kloots

Martin Kove

Suni Lee

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Kenya Moore

Cody Rigsby

Brian Austin Green

JoJo Siwa

Iman Shumpert