Spice Girls to celebrate 25th anniversary by re-releasing debut album 'Spice 25'

Spice Girls are back!

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the Spice Girls have announced they are releasing a deluxe edition of their debut album 'Spice'.

'Zigazig ah!' Spice Girls walk down the memory lane as 'Wannabe' completes 25 years



All five original Spice Girls -- Ginger (Geri Halliwell), Posh (Victoria Beckham), Scary (Mel B), Sporty (Melanie C), and Baby (Emma Bunton) teamed up and announced the special news. It features all the songs from the original LP, bonus tracks, B-sides, and previously unreleased archive recordings.



Spice 25 will be out on October 29.

Sharing the video montage of Spice, ''SURPRISE!! 🎉 To mark the 25th Anniversary of our debut album ‘Spice’ we are releasing a limited-edition collection of vinyl and cassettes PLUS a 2CD deluxe featuring some previously unreleased tracks and demos. Thank you to the best fans in the world for your continued support and for sticking with us 25 years on, we love you!!! You can pre-order now 💕 (link in bio) #SPICE25''

Marilyn Manson says he's 'not guilty' of assault in 2019 concert case



The iconic 'Spice' album originally released on the 4th November 1996, spent 15 weeks at #1 on the Official UK Album Charts and spending more than a year in the Top 40, while also hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts and sold more than 31 million copies worldwide.



Talking about the release, Victoria Beckham said, ''We couldn't let 25 years pass without thanking the fans for their incredible support. There are so many people who have played a part in the success of the Spice Girls throughout the years, you know who you are and we thank you.''



The Spice Girls formed in 1994. Horner left in 1998, while the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000. They got back together for a tour in 2007-2008 and performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. Later, the Spice Girls returned as a foursome for a 2019 reunion tour, without Victoria Beckham.