Shanghai Disneyland to reopen after Covid lockdown trapped 30,000 guests in park

Two days after more than 30,000 visitors were trapped inside the Shanghai Disneyland for hours by the Chinese government officials and forced to test negative for COVID-19, the park has now announced that it will resume operations from November 3.

This had happened when the Disneyland park had to be shut abruptly as a woman who visited it later turned COVID positive either by herself or after coming in contact with someone at the park.

As for the park resuming duties, the statement read: “Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will resume operations on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, with Shanghai Disneyland operating from 10:00 to 19:00, and Disneytown operating from 10:00 to 21:00.”

It further added, “Cast members and third-party employees have completed two Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) tests within 48 hours and that all those results came back negative. In addition, those workers will be strictly following CDC self-health monitoring guidelines.”

Meanwhile, China had three cities under lockdown with a total of six million people.