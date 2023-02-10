Shah Rukh Khan wears luxury watch worth Rs 49 million while following Deepika Padukone's skincare routine

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently surprised his fans when he collaborated with Deepika Padukone for a fun skincare video, which instantly went viral online. But, what also caught everyone's attention was an accessory that the megastar was wearing on his wrist.

To mark the launch of a new product 'Gotu Kola Dew' from her brand 82°E, the 'Piku' actress invited her co-star to her bathroom for a quick 'Get Ready With Me' video. She taught the megastar how he could take care of his skin and protect it from sun exposure, pollution, and other external factors.

While watching the video, several netizens noticed SRK's bold blue Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, which he also wore to Pathaan's success meet bash. Seeing Shah Rukh's super expensive watch which cost a whopping Rs 49.8 million (4.98 crore), several netizens commented on Deepika's viral post.

One comment read, "Did anyone notice the super expensive watch SRK is wearing while doing his skincare? #RichPeopleTalks." Another user wrote, "This is a cute collab but I can't take my eyes off that watch." And, one netizen commented, "Does this watch also offer time travel at that whopping price tag?"

"It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skin care routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it Out! @82e.official," Deepika captioned her GRWM video on Instagram. Check it out below.

Other than watches, SRK has an amazing collection of cars. He owns a BMW 6 series, BMW 7 series, and Audi, among others.