Searching for free meditation centre in India? We have got you covered

We admit it or not but coronavirus has affected our lives and also taken a toll on our mental health in the last two years. No matter which age group one belongs to, there is anxiety, overthinking and worry for the future plaguing our minds non-stop.



It won't be wrong to say that the coronavirus pandemic period has taught us many lessons as it put a brake on our fast-paced life - be it the importance of family to self-care, mankind and patience. Among many pertinent issues, the one thing that people learnt was how much mental piece is important in today's times.



Like our body, mental health needs to be taken care of and holds essential importance to maintain equilibrium. For mental health, the one thing most doctors often suggest is meditation, but the question is how?



While the internet offers a plethora of options in terms of meditation centres, most are expensive and not affordable to the larger population. Many take a step back when it comes to subscription and membership plans for meditation. But what if we told you that there is a world-class mediation centre existing in India that is completely free of cost?

A place where you can go and practice and learn the art of meditation without spending thousands of money on trainers.

Source - Heartfulness website



Have you heard of Heartfulness meditation? Where is it located and how one can learn the practice without spending big bucks. Let's find out!



The Heartfulness meditation follows the Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation, which is also known as heartfulness.



Shri Ram Chandra Mission is teaching heart-based meditation for 75 years now and is offered in around 130 countries around the world however the main centre is Kanha Shanti Vanam, near Hyderabad, Telangana in South India.

How is this form of meditation different from others?



This meditation brings transformation through yogic transmission pranahuti. Prana means lifeforce and ahuti means offering.



The organisation says, ''The effect of Heartfulness meditation with pranahuti on brainwave patterns, heart rate and blood pressure, vagus nerve activity and telomere length on chromosomes, amongst other things, is being supported by research.''



As we know meditation is a hard practice and it takes time, but in heartfulness meditation, the case is different. One can see the effect of meditation just after a few practices (if it is done under the right guidance).



And people are often left surprised after seeing the result in just a few seatings.



Photo of Heartfulness meditation hall in Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, India.



The focus of this meditation is the heart and its key outcome is to help the practitioner with a deep, lasting effect and positively transform our lives.



How is it performed -



There is no dogma in this meditation and perfectly blends with your modern life. Heartfulness meditation is divided into four basic practices that one person needs to learn and make these four basic practices a daily habit -



The four practices are - relaxation, meditation, cleaning and prayer.



Heartfulness relaxation:



This is for relaxation. If you are having a tough & troubled day and you feeling stressed and overburdened - take a few minutes and just relax with your eyes closed. It can be done at any time of the day or night.



Heartfulness meditation:



Like every other meditation, this one gets the best result when done in the morning. Just a few simple steps to follow - first find a silent space and just sit and relax and try to focus on your heart. To know more about meditation in dept, you can read the book - Simple Heartfulness Practices - available online or just go and watch the youtube videos.



Cleaning



This is done at the end of the day to clear the emotional burden we carry every day - irrespective of whether it is good or bad. The cleaning is done to bring neutrality in your behaviour.



How much does this practice cost? How can one learn heartfulness meditation?



This organisation offers meditation at zero price to everyone irrespective of caste, religion, or beliefs you are from. You can visit and learn meditation at their centre. There are plenty of centres, and you can search online for the nearest one. It's completely free of cost.



You can go and learn the heartfulness practices without a single penny.



More about their centres:



The headquarter Kanha Shanti Vanam is situated near Hyderabad and there are no entry fee charges. Apart from Kanha, there are 5000 Heartfulness Centres, known as HeartSpots around the world. So whether you are reading this article in India or in Atlanta - if you are interested and want to bring a balance to your urban life which is usually filled with chaos, you can just Google and visit their nearest centre.



There are certified trainers and volunteers available who can teach you the practice.



If you can't visit, you can also follow them online - just search Heartfulness meditation and you are ready to go.

Register for free meditation class on the site You can also download the HeartsApp and can do a session with a trainer. If you are facing trouble finding the location of the spot and trainer, worry not, just check HeartSpot on their site to find a Heartfulness Meditation certified trainer and book your meeting, as per your convenience.

This form of meditation is being followed by thousands of people around the world who want to enrich their lives and take care of their health- both physically and mentally!