Prince William and Kate Middleton react to Russian invasion: We stand with Ukraine

As tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine, many celebrities from around the world have expressed their concern for the people of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the European country.



Now, Prince William and his wife Kate are speaking out in support of the people of Ukraine as they "bravely fight."



On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a personal message to "all of Ukraine's people" in a rare geopolitical intervention for senior members of Britain's royal family.

The couple tweeted in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a tweet signed off with their initials. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," they said.

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

Usually, the British royal family do not comment on major political controversial matters and stick to remain neutral by following their constitutional norms.



However, William’s younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have stepped down from royal duties in 2020, reacted to the ongoing Ukraine crisis on Thursday that they stood with the Ukrainian people.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to the Archewell website on Thursday read.

