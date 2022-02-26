Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares more updates from Ukraine, says, citizens are 'being mobilized'

Choreographer Maks Chmerkovskiy, who is stuck in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, is giving the latest update amid Russia's military operation in the European country.



Chmerkovskiy took to social media to share more updates from Ukraine as Russia continues to invade his native country. In a new update on his Instagram stories, the 42-year-old dancer spoke about the current situation of his home country.

"I don't know what my purpose with all this – I'm just saying what I'm seeing," he says in one of the videos, adding, "I'm giving you my best impression of what it actually is."

Further, he added how the citizens are “being mobilized” and “the whole country is being called to go to war.”



"I'm out here, again, I'm safe," he said in the video clip. "We haven't been told to move, and I'm just following instructions. That's all I can say. But the reality is that I'm also talking to my friends that are here, the Ukrainians, and the situation is pretty dire.

"People are being mobilized," Chmerkovskiy added. "The whole country is being called to go to war. Men, women, boys ... are going forward and getting guns and getting deployed to defend the country."

Further, he also shared that he has no plans to leave at the moment and will stay where he is, as he feels borders are “not safe.”



“I’m out here, again, I’m safe. We haven’t been told to move, and I’m just following instructions,” he said. “That’s all I can say.” In one of his posts, he said everyone is a little panicked,” adding that he’s about to head to a bomb shelter for safety.

On Thursday, his wife Peta Murgatroyd made an emotional plea for her husband Maks and asked fans to pray for her spouse’s safe return to America.

Chmerkovskiy, a Ukrainian-born dancer, and Murgatroyd wed in 2017. The couple shares a five-year-old son Shai.