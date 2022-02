Milla Jovovich

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, have spent most of her childhood living in Russia. Amid the critical situation, Milla has reacted to the situation and wrote how heartbroken and dumbstruck she is after the attackes on her birthplace.

“I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears,'' she wrote.

(Photograph:Twitter)