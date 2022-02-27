Ukraine war witness account: Indian medical student sheltering in bunker speaks of her fears

Written By: Prashasti Satyanand Shetty WION
New Delhi Published: Feb 27, 2022, 10:17 AM(IST)

Indian medical student sheltering in bunker speaks of her fears Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Thapa was to board her flight back home on February 25. She is currently taking shelter in a basement with 500 other students

For Khwaish Thapa, 19, from the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir, the Ukrainian town of Kharkiv was home away from home. The Russian invasion of the country changed all that.

Just hours before she was asked to switch off her phone due to security alert, Thapa, a student in Kharkiv National Medical University, spoke to WION on how her life was transformed overnight.

“On February 23, I dropped my friend to the bus stand to board the flight back to India. I came back to my apartment. Until then it was just like any other day.” 

Russian troops moving around the country with heavy artillery, on day 1 on the invasion had captured Antonov airbase and Chernobyl. Now, reports are emerging that they have blown up a natural gas pipeline in Kharkiv.

As the situation outside is worsening, she along with her batchmates and friends, is hoping to be evacuated and brought back home at the earliest.

Read in App