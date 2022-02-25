Ukraine-Russia conflict: Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra & other celebrities react

Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum

Amid escalating tensions between the two countries, Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum reacted to the situation. Noting that how war will only bring war and pain, Irina expressed a deep 'apology' to the Ukrainian people.



Sharing a black post on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, ''How did we get to that point? Why, then, do we remember every May 9 how much pain and loss the war brought us? I don't want to believe that. We didn't choose that.''

Adding further, she wrote, ''Nothing will justify war and I don't have the words to express all the pain and horror of this morning. Ukrainians, please forgive me for my helplessness. We wish an immediate end to these heinous acts.''

(Photograph:Instagram)