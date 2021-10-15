NSYNC singer Lance Bass, husband Michael Turchin welcome twins

Lance Bass is father to two little babies now!

The *NSYNC singer has welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl into the world with his husband, Michael Turchin. The couple has named them Violet Betty and Alexander James respectively and these new addition to the Bass-Turchin family happened via surrogate, reports claim.

On Thursday, Bass took to Instagram to share that the day before, the 'baby dragons' had arrived.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!" Bass captioned the twins' birth certificates he has posted as part of the announcement.

Bass and Turchin have been married since 2014 and announced in June of this year that they were expecting twins.

In July, Bass said the surrogate was 25 weeks pregnant and their twins were 'growing beautifully'.

"I can't believe we will be dads in less than 3 months!" he had written.

In 2018, Bass told a global news website that they were starting the process to have kids.

"It's something we're very excited about. I mean, the reason I wanted to get married to this guy is I know he'll be an amazing dad," he had said.

Unfortunately, Bass revealed in March of 2020 that his surrogate had been eight weeks pregnant with a baby boy before losing the pregnancy to miscarriage. It was his and Turchin's ninth IVF attempt.

"It's been a very long process, years in the making. There have been a lot of ups and downs … way more downs than ups," Bass said, reportedly.



"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there's a huge possibility that the [embryos] won't stick," he explained. "You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you're always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you're already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex -- you can't help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they’re going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff," Lance Bass said about the emotional turmoil he had to endure during that time.

"That's the thing that sucks -- you can't help yourself from thinking those thoughts and having this perfect world scenario in your mind," he continued. "Getting over that has been hard. It's like all these hopes and dreams I had won't be happening this time. But everything happens for a reason and when it needs to happen, it’ll have to happen," he concluded.