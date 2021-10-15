Letitia Wright denies having anti-vaccinations views on set of 'Black Panther 2'

‘Black Panther’ actor Letitia Wright has now spoken up about her alleged anti-vaccination views on the set of the sequel of the Marvel film. She made the denial after it was reported in publications.

In 2020, Letitia Wright temporarily deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after sharing an anti-vaccination video. She apologised and said then she didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

Now, she has responded to the latest accusations and written, “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by the Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.” Tommy Lee Jones to star opposite Jamie Foxx in Amazon’s ‘The Burial'

Wright added that her main focus is to do work that’s “impactful and inspiring.” In August last year, Wright had injured while filming.

Marvel's Eternals to be bigger than 'Shang-Chi' and 'Black Widow'? Advance ticket sales suggest so

Sequel to the hit Hollywood 2018 film ‘Black Panther’ began in June with a July 2022 release date in mind. The sequel will deal with the real-life death of actor Chadwick Boseman who played Black Panther.

The film will have Wright return in her role as Shuri, a Princess of Wakanda and the younger sister of T’Challa (Boseman), the Black Panther.