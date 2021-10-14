Marvel's Eternals to be bigger than 'Shang-Chi' and 'Black Widow'? Advance ticket sales suggest so

Good news for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ as numbers for advance booking look positive for the upcoming film. According to Deadline the advance ticket sales for Disney/Marvels’ Eternals, opening on November 5, are already quite huge.

In just 24 hours, the film by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao has taken up $2.6 million which is way ahead of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Black Widow’ -- both new releases by Marvel. 'Eternals' new teaser features Angelina Jolie & Marvel's first LGBTQ family

As for numbers, ‘Black Widow’ shaped up to be the biggest opener of the summer, now second biggest domestic opener of the year, with $80.3 million after Sony/Marvel’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ with $90 million. ‘Shang-Chi’ is the third biggest opener of the year with $75.3 million over three days of the four-day Labor Day weekend.

"When you love something, you protect it." Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Arriving in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/xpsfV6ypju — Eternals (@TheEternals) August 19, 2021 ×

‘Eternals’ has been making noise ever since its trailer debuted in August. The MCU film, for the first time, debut another score of superheroes and also has a diverse ensemble cast.

The movie, ‘Eternals’ follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. Gemma Chan plays Sersi, Richard Madden is Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani portrays Kingo, Lia McHugh is Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry plays Phastos, Lauren Ridloff is Makkari, Barry Keoghan is Druig, Don Lee plays Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Marvel's 'Eternals' to release in India before the US

Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Zhao, Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.