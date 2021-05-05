Marvel's 'Eternals' to release in India before the US

Marvel’s upcoming ‘The Eternals’ is slated to come to India before the US. While the film will come out in late October in India, it will release in the US on November 5.

In India, Eternals is likely to release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, the makers teased a new video that shares glimpses of the cast and their characters. It also teased Angelina Jolie’s look from the superhero flick. Others in the teaser include Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani , and Gemma Chan. The Eternals first look shows us the characters played by the actors alongside Jolie wielding a magic sword and Hayek on a horse. Marvel reveals first look of 'Eternals', announces release dates of Phase 4 films

‘Eternals’ is the first major new superhero team that it will introduce since’ Guardians of the Galaxy’ back in 2014. Jolie is playing warrior Thena who can form weapons out of cosmic energy, Hayek is their leader Ajak who has healing abilities, Madden is tactical leader Ikaris who can fly and project cosmic energy out of his eyes, Nanjiani is Kingo who can shoot out cosmic energy from his hands, and Chan is Sersi who can manipulate matter. All the Eternals have been living in disguise for thousands of years, with Nanjiani's Kingo turning into the biggest Bollywood star. Yes, Eternals has a Bollywood dance sequence featuring Nanjiani.

