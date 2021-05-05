Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to release in cinemas before streaming on Netflix

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ will not only stream on Netflix but will also play exclusively in cinemas starting on May 14 for one week prior to its release on the streaming platform.

The zombie apocalypse drama will release on Netflix on May 21. Check out the new colourful poster here.

One of US’s biggest theatre chains, Cinemark, has agreed to screen the movie. It is booked at 200 Cinemark locations, making ‘Army of the Dead’ the first Netflix film to score a wide release at a major theater chain.

In a report at The Hollywood Reporter, Justin McDaniel, Cinemark’s senior VP of global content strategy, said the company was looking forward to collaborating with Netflix, “Cinemark is excited to work with Netflix on our first wide release and provide movie lovers the opportunity to see ‘Army of the Dead’ in our theatres across the U.S.,” McDaniel said. “Zack Snyder fans will love seeing the action in an immersive, cinematic environment with larger-than-life sight and sound technology.”

