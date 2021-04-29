'Lucifer' to 'Army of the Dead': May guide for binge-watch

Another month means another new batch of movies and shows coming to entertain us. Here we've combined all the shows and movie releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video this May.

View in App

Selena: The Series

Streaming on: Netflix 
Releasing on: May 4

The tragic story of 'Selena: The Series' S2 is coming this May. Moisés Zamora's biographical thriller tells the story of Tejano singer Selena's rise to fame and the sacrifices she and her family must make along the way.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lucifer S5

Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: May 28

'Lucifer' season five will be back with the final eight episodes. In season 4, Lucifer played by Tom Ellis ended last season revealing his true identity to Chloe (Lauren German) before returning to hell to assume control.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Who Killed Sara? S2

Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on:  May 19

The Spanish-language drama 'Who Killed Sara?' which created quite a buzz is coming with S2. As like the first one, Alex will continue her investigation into Sara's death and her dark past. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Skyfall

Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: May 5

For all the James Bond fans, in the time of quarantine, you can beat the Covid blues in the 007 styles. Daniel Craig starrer movie is coming to Netflix this month. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Underground Railroad

Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: May 14

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colsen Whitehead, 'The Underground Railroad'. Helmed by Oscar-winning movie 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins, follows the story of Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman hoping to find liberation. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Wonder woman 1984

Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Release date: May 15

Gal Gadot pandemic blockbuster 'Wonder woman 1984' is coming to Amazon Prime this month so whoever missed the DC fun at the big screen can finally watch the movie at their home. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Toofan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Release date: May 21

Farhan Akhtar sports film 'Toofan' which is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will show Farhan as a boxer and covers his journey from a goon in Dongri to a national level boxer. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Army of the Dead

Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: May 21

Zack Snyder's next release 'Army of the Dead'. The movie follows the story of a group of mercenaries, who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App