'Lucifer' to 'Army of the Dead': May guide for binge-watch

Another month means another new batch of movies and shows coming to entertain us. Here we've combined all the shows and movie releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video this May.

Selena: The Series

Streaming on: Netflix

Releasing on: May 4

The tragic story of 'Selena: The Series' S2 is coming this May. Moisés Zamora's biographical thriller tells the story of Tejano singer Selena's rise to fame and the sacrifices she and her family must make along the way.

(Photograph:Twitter)