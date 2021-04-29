'Lucifer' to 'Army of the Dead': May guide for binge-watch

The tragic story of 'Selena: The Series' S2 is coming this May. Moisés Zamora's biographical thriller tells the story of Tejano singer Selena's rise to fame and the sacrifices she and her family must make along the way.
Lucifer S5
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: May 28
'Lucifer' season five will be back with the final eight episodes. In season 4, Lucifer played by Tom Ellis ended last season revealing his true identity to Chloe (Lauren German) before returning to hell to assume control.
Who Killed Sara? S2
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: May 19
The Spanish-language drama 'Who Killed Sara?' which created quite a buzz is coming with S2. As like the first one, Alex will continue her investigation into Sara's death and her dark past.
Skyfall
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: May 5
For all the James Bond fans, in the time of quarantine, you can beat the Covid blues in the 007 styles. Daniel Craig starrer movie is coming to Netflix this month.
The Underground Railroad
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Releasing on: May 14
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colsen Whitehead, 'The Underground Railroad'. Helmed by Oscar-winning movie 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins, follows the story of Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman hoping to find liberation.
Wonder woman 1984
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Release date: May 15
Gal Gadot pandemic blockbuster 'Wonder woman 1984' is coming to Amazon Prime this month so whoever missed the DC fun at the big screen can finally watch the movie at their home.
Toofan
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: May 21
Farhan Akhtar sports film 'Toofan' which is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will show Farhan as a boxer and covers his journey from a goon in Dongri to a national level boxer.
Army of the Dead
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: May 21
Zack Snyder's next release 'Army of the Dead'. The movie follows the story of a group of mercenaries, who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak.