Marvel reveals first look of 'Eternals', announces release dates of Phase 4 films

Angelina Jolie in Eternals Photograph:( Twitter )
Marvel Studios made a series of exciting announcements on Monday as they revealed the release dates and titles of its Phase Four films. By way of a three-minute special video, we get a first look at MCU’s ‘Eternals’ which features Hollywood A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani.
The other announcements include that of ‘Black Widow’, ‘Eternals’ and a ‘Black Panther sequel’.
The video features some footage from Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. It gave fans a glimpse of Angelina Jolie’s superhero avatar, where she is seen sporting blonde locks and was even seen wielding a blade. The Eternals’ sneak peek features Hayek on a horseback wearing a cowgirl outfit.
Here are all the MCU titles and release dates which were announced:
Black Widow: July 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 2021
Eternals: October 2021
Spider-Man No Way Home: December 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 2022
Thor Love and Thunder: May 2022
Black Panther Wakanda Forever: July 2022
The Marvels: November 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: February 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: May 2023
Disney is offering 'Black Widow' for a $30 charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theatres in July.