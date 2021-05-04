Marvel reveals first look of 'Eternals', announces release dates of Phase 4 films

Marvel Studios made a series of exciting announcements on Monday as they revealed the release dates and titles of its Phase Four films. By way of a three-minute special video, we get a first look at MCU’s ‘Eternals’ which features Hollywood A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani.

The other announcements include that of ‘Black Widow’, ‘Eternals’ and a ‘Black Panther sequel’.

Watch the video here:

The video features some footage from Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. It gave fans a glimpse of Angelina Jolie’s superhero avatar, where she is seen sporting blonde locks and was even seen wielding a blade. The Eternals’ sneak peek features Hayek on a horseback wearing a cowgirl outfit.

Here are all the MCU titles and release dates which were announced:

Black Widow: July 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 2021

Eternals: October 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home: December 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 2022

Thor Love and Thunder: May 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: July 2022

The Marvels: November 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: February 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: May 2023

Disney is offering 'Black Widow' for a $30 charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theatres in July.