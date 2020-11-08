Salma Hayek shares inside photos of her trailer from 'The Eternals'

Actor Salma Hayek shared the inside pictures of the trailer she used while filming her superhero project, 'Eternals'. The actress posted pictures on her Instagram account and told her fans that she decorated it herself.

"If we had not had the COVID-19 epidemic, Eternals would have hit the cinemas today. Since I cannot yet share with you the trailer of the movie, I will share with you pictures of my trailer while shooting the movie. P.s. I decorated it myself," Hayek wrote with the pictures.





The Eternals was originally scheduled to release on November 6 but got pushed due to the pandemic Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

It is about the super-powered beings, The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago. Kumail Nanjiani had earlier revealed that his character in 'The Eternals' will have the secret identity of a Bollywood star.

"My character, for instance, is like, 'Okay we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know'. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star," Nanjiani had said in an interview.