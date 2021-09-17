Salma Hayek reveals key details about her role in Marvel's 'Eternals'

With the release date for Marvel’s Eternals coming closer, actress Salma Hayek revealed key details about her exciting role in the superhero film.

Portraying the role of Ajak, Salma Hayek revealed that her character will take a complex look at motherhood. Ajak is usually the male leader of Eternals in the comics so fans are genuinely curious to know how this role for Salma pans out in the multiverse film. Watch Eternals trailer here.

In a recent interview with TotalFilm, Salma Hayek revealed that her version of Ajak "can't have kids", but takes a motherly approach to the roster of other Eternals, one that she crafted with director Chloe Zhao.

The Hollywood star said, "Chloé decided to tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood... I'm not a mother. I'm an alien. I can't have kids. However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it's a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [Zhao] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood."

"I need to guide them into things... we have a mission in life, in the world. A mother also needs to guide her kids," Hayek continued. "When they misbehave, she will reprimand them, but always from the perspective of motherhood... There's an empathy to it - although I'm not allowed to have empathy, because I'm an alien. So that makes it interesting..."

In Eternals, after the return of half the population in Avengers: Endgame ignites "the emergence", the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The film will also star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Marvel's ‘Eternals’ is set to be released on November 5 only in theaters.