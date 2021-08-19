Watch trailer: Marvel's Eternals drops first look of the multi-starrer superhero saga

The trailer for Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ has dropped and it gives us a sneak peek into the superhero saga.

Eternals features Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Watch Marvel’s Eternals trailer here:

"When you love something, you protect it." Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Arriving in theaters November 5.

The trailer has some answers too for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans like the one that if Eternals are so powerful why didn’t they destroy Thanos before he could grab all stones and kill half the human race. In the trailer, Dane Whitman, played by Game of Thrones' Kit Harington asks just that!

In answer, Sersi says, "We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved.”

Check out the official poster for Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Arriving in theaters November 5.

Eternals was first introduced in 1976 by legendary comic artist Jack Kirby. F. On the vastness and treatment to the iconic storyline of comics, director Zhao said earlier that while developing the look and feel of the film, she took inspiration from the original comics. This is why certain images, like the jaw-dropping shot of the massive red Celestial, look like they were ripped straight from Kirby's pages.

Marvel's 'Eternals' will hit theaters November 5.