‘American Horror Stories’ releases game-centered season finale; watch here

The season finale trailer of American Horror Stories is finally here. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s original franchise comes to the gaming world with this.

Titled ‘Game Over’, the meta season ender will have all roads lead back to the Murder House, which once again entices a couple looking to start a new chapter. Noah Cyrus’s Connie and Adam Hagenbuch’s Dylan are a couple of thrill-seekers and self-proclaimed “huge American Horror Story fans” who booked a stay at the newly-converted Airbnb. After settling in, they venture around the house.

The opening scene has lots of callbacks to the original series and to the first chapters of American Horror Stories.

The developer (Mercedes Mason), Michelle, and her AHS super-fan son Rory (Nicolas Bechtel) argue over how true the game adaptation is to the flagship series. Michelle sees her game as a way to grow closer to her son.

Here's a look at the promo trailer for this week's American Horror Stories season finale, 'Game Over':

Last week, FX Networks announced some serious expansion to Murphy's 'American' franchise with limited series American Sports Story and American Love Story.