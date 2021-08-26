'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright hospitalised after injury on set; discharged post treatment

‘Black Panther’ actress Letitia Wright was hospitalised post a minor incident on the set of the Marvel film. She was filming for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in Boston when she suffered minor injuries due to an incident with a stunt rug.

She has been discharged from the hospital now and is doing fine.

As for the injury, Marvel spokesperson had informed: “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

Since the injuries were minor, its suggested that Letitia will return to the set soon. Black Panther 2: Dominique Thorne to debut as Riri Williams

Letitia Wright is reprising her role as Shuri along with Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett in the sequel to the global hit. It is directed by Ryan Coogler.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has a July 8, 2022 release date.