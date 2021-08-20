Black Panther 2: Dominique Thorne to debut as Riri Williams

Dominique Thorne, The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' actress, will appear in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' before starring as the titular hero of Disney+'s upcoming 'Ironheart' show, reveal reports.



Marvel Studios chief, Kevin Feige, shared this news during a recent interview with a global site.



"We're shooting 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' right now, and the character of Riri Williams you will meet in 'Black Panther 2' first," Feige reportedly said. "She started shooting, I think, this week, before her 'Ironheart' series."



Four short years after Riri's grand entrance, Marvel Studios announced it was developing a separate Disney+ show on her.



As per reports, Riri's version was part of a bigger plan on the publisher's part to make its superhero lineup more inclusive, a mission that also led to the introduction of characters like Miles Morales' 'Spider-Man', Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel', and Jane Foster's 'Thor'.



Miles was the lead character of the Academy-winning animated film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel on her own Disney+ series and in 2022's 'The Marvels', and Natalie Portman will pick up Thor's hammer in 2022's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.



'Wakanda Forever' is the sequel to the groundbreaking 'Black Panther' and its production is currently underway in Atlanta.



However, there's very little information on how will the movie move forward without Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character before his death in 2020.



Meanwhile, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke are all expected return for 'Wakanda Forever', which will also star 'I May Destroy You' actor Michaela Coel in an yet-to-be-revealed role.



'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is slated to hit theaters on July 8 next year.