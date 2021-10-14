Tommy Lee Jones to star opposite Jamie Foxx in Amazon’s ‘The Burial'

Tommy Lee Jones has been cast in Amazon’s The Burial. He will star alongside Jamie Foxx with Maggie Betts helming the project.

Tommy replaces Harrison Ford for the role who had to drop out.

The screenplay is by Doug Wright. The film is based on a true story: After a bankrupt funeral home owner decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong, the owner hires a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Amazon Studios, Bobby Shriver Inc. and Double Nickel Entertainment are producing with Foxx the upcoming drama based on The New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. Producers are Bobby Shriver and Double Nickel's Adam Richman & Jenette Kahn. Datari Turner is also producing.





Betts wrote and directed Novitiate, which won the Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. She also received a Gotham Award nomination for the film.