Here's why James Bond actor Daniel Craig loves going to gay bars

Daniel Craig prefers going to gay bars.



James Bond actor recently opened up about his choice in bars and revealed that he prefers going out to gay bars to avoid “the aggressive d*** swinging in hetero bars”.



The 53-year-old actor revealed that he enjoys going to gay bars during his talk on the 'SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce'. “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Daniel shared. “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

Further adding, 'No Time to Die' actor revealed he started visiting gay bars when he was young because he wanted to avoid “eating in a punch-up”

“As a kid because it was like…I don’t want to end up eating in a punch up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody.”



Further talking, he explained, “You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay.'' He continued. “And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of … an ulterior motive.”

Craig final outing as Bond in 'No Time to Die' was released and is getting a good response from the audience and critics as well, recently he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.