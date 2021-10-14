Cher sues widow of Sonny Bono, claims she's not releasing royalties from their hits together

Singing icon Cher filed a suit today against former representative Mary Bono, alleging that she is illegally withholding royalties from the hits generated by Sonny & Cher in the 1960s.

According to the suit, Cher alleges that Mary Bono, the widow of Sonny, has been keeping Cher from her share of royalties on hits like ‘I Got You Babe’ and ‘The Beat Goes On.’

Cher is asking for $1 million in the suit.

She filed the suit in Los Angeles federal court. It says that Cher and Sonny Bono divorced in 1975 but agreed to split the revenue from the songs they recorded as a duo.

She alleges that Sonny’s fourth wife, Mary Bono, “has undone” Cher’s ownership of the rights and royalties but doesn’t specify how that happened.