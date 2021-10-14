No more salt ! US health dept lower sodium goals in everyday American food

Taking a step to make their population healthy and disease-free, the US Food and Drug Administration released new guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels by an average of 12% in pre-made or packaged foods.



The guidance issued by the FDA intended to help lower the amount of salt people eat and concerns voluntary targets for foods produced by food manufacturers, food chains, and foodservice operators.

The agency wants to cut sodium intake to an average of 3,000 milligrams per day, compared with 3,400 mg. But still, the average intake would be above the Dietary Guidelines for Americans' recommended limit of 2,300 mg per day for anyone over 14 years of age.



"The FDA's targets represent an important step forward, but lowering sodium intake to 3,000 mg per day is not enough," the American Heart Association said in a statement.



"Although the average intake would still be above the Dietary Guidelines for Americans' recommended limit of 2,300 mg per day for those 14 and older, we know that even these modest reductions—made slowly over the next few years—will substantially decrease diet-related diseases, make for a healthier population overall and lower the burden of health care costs in this country."



In 2016, the draft guidance was released by the FDA suggesting a limit of 2,300 mg a day.

According to the FDA, most people eat more sodium than recommended, and over 95% of children between two and 13 eat more sodium than recommended and over 70% of the sodium that Americans eat comes from packaged, processed, store-bought, and restaurant foods.



Reportedly, the public health benefit of limiting salt may result to reduce tens of thousands fewer cases of heart disease and strokes each year, as well as billions of dollars in healthcare savings.