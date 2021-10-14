Kajol to Kangana Ranaut: Celeb approved looks to up your festive fashion game

The festive season is almost upon us, so get ready to bring out the bold colours, and outfits with traditional Indian embroideries, and with a lot of quirky and heavy accessories. As Navratri celebrations are in full swing across the country, comparing to past years, this year was pretty low-key owing to covid-19 but still, celebrities managed to have their Puja fashion game on point.

Scroll down and check out some of the easiest and subtle celebrity looks that will make your festival more fashionable 

 

 

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the Maha Navami festival and shared a glimpse of her drool-worthy look. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana sent out good wishes to her fans along with her photos in which she is wearing a white and golden saree. To complete her look, she added a stunning necklace and earrings. 

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared a few snapshots from her Durga Ashtami celebrations. The actress stepped out in a traditional attire -- wearing a silver silk saree and accessorised her look with a long and a choker necklace and a pair of jhumkas. 

 

Kajol

After skipping last year due to a pandemic, Kajol is back to give us some massive festive style goals. Started with stunning hot pink Punit Balana sari, she was spotted second day with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mother Tanuja looking radiant in a blue Anita Dongre sari. For Navami, the actress left netizens mesmerised with her gorgeous green saree with a stunning necklace. She added a cool pair of glasses to her look as she arrived at the pandal. 

 

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan is synonymous with hotness and we are totally smitten by her latest photos. Jahan wished her fans on the occasion of Durga Puja and gave some best fashion advice. Nusrat shared a photo of her in a teal saree with a golden border and a large choker necklace. On the occasion of Ashtami, Nusrat shared a video of her dressing up and coming out in a beige saree with a golden border. 

Sayani Gupta

'Four More Shots Please' actor Sayani Gupta also shared her look. The 36-year-old actress took a mirror selfie as she wore a simple white cotton saree with a red border and a white blouse. Completing the look, Gupta wore red lipstick and silver jewellery. 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates every festival with great enthusiasm. Sharing the inside glimpses into her Navratri celebrations, Shilpa dropped a video of her in which she is looking simply beautiful. Twinning with her boy Viaan, Shilpa was wearing a comfortable yet elegant orange sharara suit. 

Sara Ali Khan

On the special occasion of Ashtami, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a sweet glimpse of the festivity. In the picture, Khan is wearing a blue ensemble featuring bandhani print all over it with matching bangles and bindi.

