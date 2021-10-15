Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae reacts to rumours of a season 2: I have to play him again

Netflix's 'Squid Game' refuses to slow down!

The Korean survival drama, since its premiere on September 27, has been topping charts in over 94 countries.

Now, in a recent interview, Lee Jung-jae--the actor behind the gambling addict character Seong Gi-hun a.k.a. Player 456--revealed that he would love to reprise his role for a second time. "Of course. Because I've received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2," he said when asked about whether he would be up for the challenge, again.



"But at this point I don't know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series. I don't know anything right now. And I also don't know whether if Gi-hun's role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it's going to be, of course I would have to say yes," revealed Lee Jung-jae, while discussing the status of a potential season two.

While talking about the finale scene, Lee Jung-jae revealed that it was tough on him 'emotionally and physically'.



"That would be because Gi-hun is very hurt because of all these games. And he knows he has to admit the fact that he deceived others in order to survive himself, so he's very disappointed in himself and in Sang-woo [Park Hae-soo], his close friend, because he betrayed him. These two characters are fighting against each other with their life on the line when they're childhood friends, so the scene itself is very heartbreaking. It was very emotionally tough. Secondly, I remember that when we were filming that scene when the two were fighting, it was in winter, so the weather was very cold. In Korea the winter is very freezing cold. I remember filming that scene for about four days in the rain with the sprinkler, so it was very emotionally and physically tough," concluded the viral star.

