M. Night Shyamalan’s next 'Knock at the Cabin' gets new release date

M. Night Shyamalan Photograph:( Instagram )
‘Knock at the Cabin’ has no competition in theatres at the moment with its new release date.
M. Night Shyamalan’s next film for Universal Pictures has got a new release date.
Titled ‘Knock at the Cabin’, the film will have a wide release on February 3, 2023. The director teased fans in August about the upcoming release posting a picture on Twitter.
He captioned it, “The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages.”
