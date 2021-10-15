M. Night Shyamalan’s next 'Knock at the Cabin' gets new release date

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 15, 2021, 09:52 AM(IST)

M. Night Shyamalan Photograph:( Instagram )

Story highlights

‘Knock at the Cabin’ has no competition in theatres at the moment with its new release date. 

M. Night Shyamalan’s next film for Universal Pictures has got a new release date. 

Titled ‘Knock at the Cabin’, the film will have a wide release on February 3, 2023. The director teased fans in August about the upcoming release posting a picture on Twitter. 

He captioned it, “The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages.” 

‘Knock at the Cabin’ has no competition in theatres at the moment. 

