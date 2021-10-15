Chris Martin's dedicates concert to partner Dakota Johnson: She's my Universe

Frontman of global music band Coldplay, Chris Martin, seems to be head over heels in love with his lady love.

On Tuesday night, the 'Hymn For The Weekend' singer had a very special person in the audience at his Coldplay show in London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire theater.

After inviting special guests like Ed Sheeran over to the stage, Martin also gave a shout out to his actress girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

"This is about my universe. She's here," he told the crowd, gesturing at theater's balcony, according to several videos from concertgoers.

all i can say is i better date someone that will write and dedicated a song for me and perform it in front of thousands of people like chris martin did for dakota johnson pic.twitter.com/NogYqdfcgf — alesha (@vguedakota) October 12, 2021

It was noted by many that Johnson, who has been dating martin for a while now, was standing proudly in the balcony she sang and danced along to his song, 'My Universe', Coldplay's latest collaboration with Korean boy-band BTS.

Fans were quick to record the moment and have posted it on social media, too.

On Wednesday night, Chris Martin was spotted at the premiere of the actor's latest film 'The Lost Daughter'. But, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

The couple first sparked dating rumours back in 2017, over a year after Martin's divorce from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow was finalized.

Paltrow talked about her equation with Johnson in the past. "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she had told a global magazine at the time.